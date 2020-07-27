Police investigate suspicious death of man in southeast Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death and a person of interest has been taken into custody after a man died Sunday in a southeast Edmonton home.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the area of 16th Avenue and 42nd Street and found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The man — believed to be in his 30s — died of his injuries on scene, police said in a news release Monday.

The death is considered suspicious. A person of interest has been taken into custody, police said.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.