Homicide detectives investigate death of man found lying on the road

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found Tuesday night in central Edmonton, fatally injured and lying on the road.

An officer spotted the man around 11 p.m. in the area of Stony Plain Road and 152nd Street, a police spokesperson told CBC News on Wednesday.

The man died of his injuries on the way to hospital.

The death is considered suspicious and the EPS Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, police said.

Officers remain at the scene west of downtown near the Jasper Place neighbourhood. Investigators are canvassing the area and looking for any possible video of the incident.

Police are expected to provide more details later Wednesday.