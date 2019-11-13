Police investigate suspicious death in northwest Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death in northwest Edmonton.

The death occurred in the area of 133rd Avenue and 140th Street, police said in a statement issued at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The female victim's age has not been determined but the body appears to be that of an adult, a police spokesperson told CBC News.

As of 10 a.m., more than a dozen officers were at the scene of a townhouse complex in Wellington Park Townhomes complex in the Wellington neighbourhood.

Police say the body appears to be that of an adult female. (Craig Ryan/CBC)

A large area of the grounds had been cordoned off with police tape. Officers could be seen coming in and out of one unit.

Police arrived at the address around 6 a.m., a neighbour Zack Hesp told CBC News.

Hesp said officers came to his door and began asking questions.

News of the investigation makes him uneasy, he said.

"It's right next to my house so I'm worried for my family and my son, obviously," Hesp said.

Investigators are expected to release more details on the death later Wednesday.