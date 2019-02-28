Police release photos of suspect in fatal shooting in northeast Edmonton

Police have released images of a male suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in northeast Edmonton earlier this week.

Homicide investigators are seeking the public's assistance in locating Matthew Leonard Dawson Campeau, 24.

He is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 42-year-old man who was killed at about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday at a residence near Belmont Park.

Autopsy results released by the Edmonton medical examiner confirm the victim died from a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was homicide, police said Thursday in a news release.

Police did not release the identity of the victim.

Investigators said they think Campeau may still be in the Edmonton area. He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Campeau is six-foot-two, has brown eyes and short black hair and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a tattoo of an arrow on his left hand.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding his to contact police.