Edmonton police investigating suspicious death after woman found dead in downtown apartment

Edmonton police are investigating a woman's death after her body was found in a downtown apartment near the location where an infamous landlord was shot Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, police officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment building near 93rd Street and 111th Avenue. Officers found the woman dead inside the apartment, police said in a news release issued Saturday night.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled, police added.

The woman was found in an apartment located at the same intersection where Abdullah Shah, 59, was shot in the head late Friday afternoon.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to a weapons complaint inside a residence at 93rd Street and 111th Avenue at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, was shot and sent to hospital with serious injuries.

His lawyer told CBC News on Saturday that he has heard Shah is in stable condition.

Shah built a name for himself in Edmonton through owning dozens of inner-city properties. At one time, Shah claimed to own about 100 properties. But his lawyer said last year that he was getting out of the business.

Shah was convicted of fraud last December after admitting to offering to pay remanded inmates to hurt one of his former employees. Shah has a criminal record going back to 1983, including drug charges and mortgage fraud convictions.

CBC News has contacted police about whether any connection exists between to the woman's death and the Friday shooting. The EPS did not immediately respond.

The EPS homicide section is leading the investigation into the woman's death, but are working with the RCMP, which tracked down a suspect near Rocky Mountain House, Alta., earlier Saturday.

Though, the suspect is now dead.

ASIRT investigating fatal shooting

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate an RCMP officer involved in a fatal shooting west of Rocky Mountain House, the police oversight agency said on Twitter Saturday night.

ASIRT investigates when serious injuries or death may have been caused by police officers, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

ASIRT directed to investigate <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMP</a> officer involved shooting fatality west of Rocky Mountain House. —@ASIRT_AB

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to an allegedly armed man with a hostage in a "rural area" west of Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations — neighbouring First Nations just over 155 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Mounties, including members of the RCMP emergency response team, and the police dog service searched the area for the man, believed to be from the Edmonton area.

During the search, RCMP were advised by the EPS that the man was also a suspect in the suspicious death in downtown Edmonton.

Police found the man, but a confrontation ensued and an officer fired their gun. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and died from those injuries, an RCMP news release says.

No officers were physically injured, it adds.

Alberta RCMP informed the director of law enforcement of the incident and initiated an internal review process, the release says.

The internal review is independent of the ASIRT investigation. RCMP training, policy, police response and "duty status" of Mounties involved will be subject for review, it says.

In the release, the RCMP says it will co-operate fully with ASIRT but will not be commenting further on the incident.

CBC News has contacted both the EPS and RCMP about why the man was a suspect in the suspicious death, but has yet to hear back.