'High flyers' using Edmonton streets as 'personal speedways,' police say

Speeding motorists kept the Edmonton Police Service busy last week and into the Easter holiday weekend, with some "high flyers" caught driving 50 km/h or more over the posted limits.

"We understand that many citizens are likely experiencing cabin fever to the max these days, as a result of being stuck at home during the pandemic," Staff Sgt. James McLeod of the traffic enforcement section said Tuesday in a news release.

"That, however, doesn't give anyone the right to hit city streets and drive with reckless abandon, placing themselves and others around them in serious jeopardy. It's not going to be tolerated."

On Saturday afternoon, a police officer observed a BMW 750i travelling at 163 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone along Anthony Henday Drive near 137th Avenue.

When police pulled over the driver, his month-old daughter was in the passenger seat.

The driver was issued a mandatory court appearance and summons.

Other serious speeding infractions over the Easter weekend included these incidents, all of which netted the drivers mandatory court appearances: