'High flyers' using Edmonton streets as 'personal speedways,' police say
BMW driver nabbed at 163 km/h on Henday — with baby on board
Speeding motorists kept the Edmonton Police Service busy last week and into the Easter holiday weekend, with some "high flyers" caught driving 50 km/h or more over the posted limits.
"We understand that many citizens are likely experiencing cabin fever to the max these days, as a result of being stuck at home during the pandemic," Staff Sgt. James McLeod of the traffic enforcement section said Tuesday in a news release.
"That, however, doesn't give anyone the right to hit city streets and drive with reckless abandon, placing themselves and others around them in serious jeopardy. It's not going to be tolerated."
On Saturday afternoon, a police officer observed a BMW 750i travelling at 163 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone along Anthony Henday Drive near 137th Avenue.
When police pulled over the driver, his month-old daughter was in the passenger seat.
The driver was issued a mandatory court appearance and summons.
Other serious speeding infractions over the Easter weekend included these incidents, all of which netted the drivers mandatory court appearances:
- A white BMW was stopped for going 165 km/h in a marked 100 km/h zone on Anthony Henday/ Yellowhead Trail.
- A black Dodge Ram was travelling at 111 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Anthony Henday/184th Street.
- A VW Jetta was clocked at 153 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Anthony Henday Drive/184th Street.
- A white Scion FR-S was travelling at 101 km/h on the Walterdale Bridge. The posted limit on the bridge is 50 km/h.
- A black Dodge Ram was travelling at 126 km/h in a 60 km/h zone at Ray Gibbon Drive and 137th Avenue.
- A Jeep Grand Cherokee was caught at 142 km/h in a 90 km/h zone at Calgary Trail/23rd Avenue.
- A Dodge Caravan was travelling at 155 km/h in an 80 km/h zone at Manning Drive/17th Street. The driver only had a learner's licence.
- A white Chevrolet Impala was clocked at 126 km/h in a 70 km/h zone on Manning Drive/Anthony Henday Drive.