Edmonton police release sketch of man found dead 13 months ago

Thirteen months after finding a man's body on the bank of the North Saskatchewan River, police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying him.

The man was found on June 1, 2017, just south of the Dawson Bridge.

Since then, police investigators with the missing persons unit have been working with the medical examiner's office to try to identify the man.

On Thursday, police released composite sketches of what they think the man may have looked like, in hopes someone might recognize him.

The man is described as six feet tall and may have had dark-brown or black hair. When he was found, he was wearing dark jeans with a brown leather belt, a black fleece sweater, a dark-brown or black jacket and brown leather sandals.

Investigators released two sketches with different skin tones, because they aren't sure of the man's ethnicity.

When he was found, the man was carrying a silver alarm clock, which investigators hope someone may recognize.