ASIRT investigating police shooting in northwest Edmonton

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an officer shot at a suspect in northwest Edmonton Thursday.

No one was injured in the incident.

Edmonton police responded to a report of a carjacking in the area of 119th Street and 132nd Avenue on Thursday morning. While two officers were speaking with the complainant nearby, the suspect returned to the area with the allegedly stolen vehicle, police said in a news release.

According to police, "a confrontation occurred between the suspect and police" and one officer fired a shot. The suspect left the vehicle and was arrested.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee with two bullet holes surrounded by police tape could be seen in the back alley near 120th Street and 134th Avenue.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation.