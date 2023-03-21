Deaths of Edmonton man and woman shot inside vehicle linked to another fatal shooting days later

The deaths of a man and woman found shot inside a vehicle in northeast Edmonton last month are now believed to be linked to the killing of a 20-year old man who was shot outside an apartment building eight days later.

Around 7:30 p.m. on March 7, police officers responding to a weapons complaint in the area of 132A Avenue and 66th Street found Mohamed Lamin Fofanah, 20, and Mya Abialmouna, 21, fatally injured.

They were treated by paramedics but died at the scene. Autopsies confirmed the young couple died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Around 6:30 a.m. on March 15, about one kilometre to the northwest, near 144th Avenue and 72nd Street, 20-year-old Usama Ibrahinadan was found shot to death in the street.

Detectives now believe the two cases are linked.

The killings "were all targeted, and are related," the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Tuesday. But police said Ibrahinadan was not the intended target of the shooting that killed him.

"Detectives believe Ibrahinadan was mistaken for one of Fofanah's close associates who lived in the same building as Ibrahinadan," police said in the release.

Investigators released surveillance video Tuesday of the shooter and two other people of interest in the Ibrahinadan murder.

WATCH | Surveillance footage of shooting released by police:

The video shows a male suspect discharging a firearm. He is wearing a Hugo brand sweatsuit and black Yeezy brand shoes.

Raw | Edmonton police release security video Duration 0:50 Homicide investigators have released a video in a bid to track down fresh information related to an Edmonton murder on March 15.

Police said the video shows the suspect before the shooting, accompanied by two males, one in a blue Jeune Studios tracksuit and the second in red Adidas track pants and red and white Air Jordan shoes.

The blue tracksuit is believed to be a unique Edmonton product made in limited quantities and marketed locally through Instagram, police said.

The Hugo brand sweatsuit worn by the shooter is believed to be a "fairly rare commodity" in Edmonton, sold in only two locations in 2021, police said.

Police said it is not known whether the two people of interest were involved with the shooting, but investigators are looking to interview them.

Fofanah's father, Ibrahim Fofanah, said Fofanah and Abialmouna were dating. They were killed only blocks away from his family's home, Fofanah said.

Mohamed's older brother, Alhaji Fofanah, 24, of Red Deer, was found dead in September on an oil lease road in Mountain View County. RCMP are investigating that death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the investigations is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More to come.

