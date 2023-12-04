Police watchdog to investigate after man fatally shot in downtown Edmonton

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot by a police officer Sunday evening in downtown Edmonton.

In a news release Monday, police said the shooting occurred after officers were dispatched to the area of 99th Avenue and 111th Street around 8:30 p.m. to respond to a report that a man armed with a knife was approaching people in the area.

Police said there was a confrontation with the suspect in the area of 100th Avenue and 111th Street and an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man.

The man died of his injuries at the scene. No police officers were hurt.

A knife was located at the scene, police said.

Police said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate.

ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police or when there are allegations of police misconduct.

Police declined to provide further details on the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation. ASIRT officials have not yet commented on the case.