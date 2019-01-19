Woman dead, man seriously injured after home invasion in northeast Edmonton

A woman is dead and a man is in hospital with serious injuries following a home invasion in northeast Edmonton, police say.

Just before 9 p.m., police were called to a report of gunshots being fired at a home near 119th Avenue and 61st Street.

When they arrived at the home the complainants, a man and woman, were found injured inside.

The suspects had fled the residence by the time officers arrived, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release.

Paramedics treated the man and woman and took them to hospital, where the woman later died.

Homicide detectives are now investigating. There is no description of the suspects or a vehicle at this time.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service.