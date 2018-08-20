Sawed-off rifle found at scene of fatal police shooting in Edmonton, ASIRT says

Investigators have released a photograph of a sawed-off rifle they say was found Saturday evening inside a stolen vehicle at the scene of a police shooting.

A man was killed by an Edmonton police officer during a confrontation near 66th Street and 123rd Avenue.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

At about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Edmonton police officers responded to a call about a hit-and-run collision, ASIRT said Monday in a news release.

A motorist involved in the collision followed the other vehicle to a parking lot at 12336 66th St., and provided police the location and the licence plate number. Police determined the suspect vehicle had been stolen.

Seven minutes later, two uniformed officers arrived at the scene in a police cruiser with lights flashing. They saw two men getting into the stolen vehicle, ASIRT said.

Officers parked their cruiser to prevent the stolen vehicle from driving off.

One man surrendered, one didn't

"Police ordered the occupants to get out of the vehicle with their hands up," ASIRT said in the news release.

The man in the passenger seat did so and quickly surrendered.

"As one of the officers approached him, moving along the passenger side of the vehicle, a confrontation occurred with the man seated in the driver's seat that resulted in that officer seeking cover, and a second officer, who was positioned near the driver's side of the stolen vehicle, firing his service pistol at the man," stated the news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His 29-year-old passenger was arrested.

Police later learned that both men were wanted on Canada-wide warrants for being unlawfully at large.

A sawed-off, lever-action .30-30 calibre rifle was recovered from inside the stolen vehicle, ASIRT said.

Edmonton police continue to investigate "the possible criminal actions" of the two men in the stolen vehicle.

The ASIRT investigation will focus on the circumstances surrounding the confrontation that resulted in the death of the man shot by police.

ASIRT has a mandate to investigation all incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death, or serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.