Watchdog investigating after man fatally shot by Edmonton police during 'confrontation'

Alberta's main police oversight body is investigating after a man, allegedly wanted on numerous arrest warrants, was fatally shot by Edmonton police Saturday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the Pleasantview area, near 109th Street and 53rd Avenue, following a report about a man who, police say, was wanted on more than 24 outstanding provincial warrants, as well as a Canada-wide warrant.

Police surveilled the man, and eventually tactical team members were called in to help make the arrest, police say.

Police watched the man get into a vehicle with two female passengers, then drive to a building near 105th Street and 38th Avenue, in the Duggan neighbourhood. Once the females were out of the vehicle, the tactical team went in for the arrest, police say.

A "confrontation" ensued and officers — EPS did not specify how many — fired their guns.

Medical officers attended to the man, but he died from his injuries on scene, police say.

No officers were hurt during the incident, they added.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is now investigating the fatal police shooting. ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.

The EPS is fully cooperating with the police watchdog's investigation, police said.