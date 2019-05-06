Edmonton police officer facing sex assault allegation suspended

A police constable accused of sexual assault has been suspended without pay pending an investigation, Edmonton's police chief confirmed on Monday.

An EPS spokesperson told CBC the constable was accused of sexually assaulting a woman last Thursday while he was off duty.

He was suspended without pay the next day.

The province's director of law enforcement was advised, and it was decided the Edmonton Police Service professional standards branch would handle the investigation, rather than the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

No criminal charges have been laid.

"It's important that we treat it quickly and that we deal with it responsibly," police Chief Dale McFee said during an interview with the media on Monday.