Edmonton police officer charged with sexual assault

An Edmonton Police Service constable has been charged with sexual assault following an incident in Canmore, Alta., in January.

Const. Stephen Fossen is accused of assaulting a woman while he was off-duty in the mountain resort town in the early morning of Jan. 11, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in a news release Wednesday.

ASIRT was called in to investigate on Jan. 15.

Fossen was charged June 27 with one count of sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in Canmore provincial court on Aug. 21.

The officer has been suspended from duty without pay, an Edmonton Police Service spokesperson said Wednesday.