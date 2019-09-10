Edmonton police seize $810,000 in illegal drugs, firearms

Two separate drug-trafficking investigations in Edmonton have led to the seizure of nearly $810,000 worth of illegal drugs and firearms.

"It is critical for our police service to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs, such as methamphetamine and fentanyl, into our communities," Acting Insp. Pierre Blais of the EPS Organized Crime Branch, said in a news release Tuesday.

"These drugs are insidious and bring with them a plethora of other societal issues, including increased weapons and violent crime."

A search warrant at a residence in the Blackmud community in southwest Edmonton led to the seizure of $443,000 worth of drugs, primarily methamphetamine, and firearms including sawed-off rifles, a silencer, shotgun, handgun, machete and body armour.

A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested Aug. 30 and charged with numerous drug and firearm charges.

During a separate investigation, a 30-year-old man was charged after a cache of illegal drugs and a .40-calibre handgun were found in his McConachie-area apartment in northeast Edmonton on Aug. 25.

The drugs, mostly fentanyl and cocaine, were valued at $367,200.