Edmonton police seeking assistance in search for missing swimmer

Edmonton police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 31-year-old man who went missing during a swim in the North Saskatchewan River this weekend.

A Wednesday news release from Edmonton police said Samuel Martin had been swimming with a friend in the river between Dawson Park and the Capilano Bridge on when he did not resurface.

Crews arrived just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday after multiple people witnessed a swimmer go under the water just downstream of Dawson Bridge, an Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said on Sunday.

Emergency services sent two jet boats and multiple rapid deployment craft on the water. The Edmonton Police Service's helicopter joined the effort around 7:15 p.m. and some civilians also joined the search, the spokesperson said.

Martin is described as six feet tall and weighing around 170 pounds. Martin has black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos, including "SMJB" on the right side of his neck and a half-sleeve with multiple images on his left forearm.

