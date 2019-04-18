Edmonton police seek suspect in violent sexual assault

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect in a violent sexual assault early on March 10.

In a news release Thursday, police said a woman was walking by a bus shelter sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. that day on the west side of 101st Street just north of 117th Avenue.

Some people were waiting at the bus stop, including an unknown male. After a bus stopped and picked up the people waiting, the unknown male followed the woman as she continued to walk by, police said.

The woman was assaulted, then pulled into the field surrounding St. Basil and Spruce Avenue schools, where she was violently sexually assaulted.

She regained consciousness in the field wearing only her shirt, police said.

The woman crawled to 103rd Street and 114th Avenue, where she yelled for help. She was found by a resident who called 911.

Police are searching for the male suspect, who is described as five-foot-four, with an accent and a distinct odour. He was wearing a black tuque, pants and a sweater or hoodie. He is believed to have fled west from the scene.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime call the Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.