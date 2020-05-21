Edmonton police seek suspect after woman, 84, punched and beaten in random attack

Police are searching for a suspect in a violent and random physical assault against an 84-year-old woman woman last week in northeast Edmonton.

The assault happened around 2:45 p.m. on May 13, police said in a news release Thursday.

"The female complainant was reportedly watering the front lawn at [her] townhome in the area of 134th Avenue and 40th Street when the suspect approached her on foot, punched her in the face and kicked her repeatedly after she fell to the ground," police said.

The suspect fled on foot, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a heavy-set man in his 20s or 30s, five-feet-six to five-feet-nine inches tall. He was wearing a black windbreaker, black or very dark blue jeans, white runners and a dark baseball cap.

"The violent and random nature of this assault against a senior citizen is unusual and troubling," Det. Sonja Wepruk said in the release.

In hopes of generating tips, police released video of the suspect recorded just before the assault occurred.