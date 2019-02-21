Edmonton police searching for suspect in human trafficking investigation

Edmonton police are searching for a 26-year-old Toronto man after a reported assault at a south-side hotel sparked a human trafficking investigation.

Police were called to a hotel on Gateway Boulevard near 40th Avenue just before noon Tuesday after a 19-year-old Ontario woman said she had been assaulted.

The woman told officers that she had been brought to Edmonton by Kevin Myrthil to work in the sex trade, police said in a news release Thursday.

Myrthil recently moved to Toronto from Montreal, police said.

The woman told them Myrthil had also arranged for her to meet "clients" for sex as they travelled to Edmonton, the release said.

The woman was also forced to consume drugs against her will while she was held captive and assaulted, police said. They said Myrthil spent more than $2,200 using the woman's debit card.

Police said Myrthil fled the hotel before officers arrived on scene and is believed to be travelling to British Columbia with another woman.

They are reportedly travelling in a black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Quebec licence plate.

He is described as black, five-foot-eight and 180 pounds, with a muscular build. He had dreadlocks and the hair on the sides of his head was shaved.

Myrthil has several tattoos, including one titled "Moneyy" on his left eyebrow. He also has stars tattooed under his right eye and a Haitian flag tattooed on his back.

Edmonton police have issued warrants for Myrthil's arrest on offences including:

Trafficking in persons

Administer to take a drug to overcome resistance

Assault

Unlawful confinement

Intimidation

Theft under $5,000

Additional charges may be pending, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.