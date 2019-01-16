Edmonton police search for stolen pit bull puppy

Edmonton police are searching for seven-month-old pit bull puppy that was stolen from a home in the city's northeast during a break and enter Tuesday.

Police say the dog, named Baby Girl, was taken from her home Steele Heights. Baby Girl is described as a blue nose American pit bull weighing about 50 pounds with blue eyes.

Anyone with information can call EPS at 780-423-4567 or email Crime Stoppers anonymously.