Crews search North Saskatchewan River for teen swept downstream

Search and rescue teams fanned out across the North Saskatchewan River Monday to resume the search for a missing 14-year-old boy.

The search began Sunday evening in southwest Edmonton after the teen was caught in the current and carried downstream.

The boy was swept away around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.

He was in a group of four teens who had been swimming in the river near Terwillegar Park, along the south bank of the North Saskatchewan in southwest Edmonton.

The search was paused overnight Sunday when it grew too dark for search crews to operate but resumed Monday morning, police said.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye on the river for any sign of the teen.

Witnesses described the boy as having a dark complexion and black hair. He was wearing grey shorts, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Edmonton police or Crime Stoppers.

Police said many resources, including crews with Edmonton and Strathcona fire rescue services are involved in the search.

Officers are also working with the teen's family, police said.