Legal advocates warn of 'inaccuracies' in Edmonton police's rights campaign

Legal advocates are warning that a new campaign launched by Edmonton police is "not the whole story" when it comes to the rights of people being stopped, detained or arrested.

Police, however, say they are confident in the information that was thoroughly reviewed by their legal team.

The Know Your Rights campaign launched by Edmonton Police Service in March describes the rights of people and responsibilities of officers during interactions.

"We've actually seen some inaccuracies in this document," said Caitlin Dick, student at law and secretary of the Criminal Trial Lawyers Association (CTLA) policing committee in Alberta.

"The most important thing that I think I could say is that it isn't legal advice. It shouldn't be acted upon as if it's legal advice … The best thing that you can do often is just wait to speak to a lawyer and get legal advice before you do anything further."

According to campaign literature, if you're stopped you "do not need to answer the questions of a police officer."

If arrested or detained, you can speak with a lawyer "as soon as officers can give you the privacy and safety to do so in your circumstances."

But Dick says that is "not the whole story."

She said it's important for people to know that they have the right to remain silent and can access a lawyer immediately upon detention or arrest.

"So those are two examples of pieces of information in this document that really don't tell the whole picture or give a fulsome piece of advice that you can act upon that would come from a lawyer," Dick said.

Review and scrutinized

Reached late Friday afternoon, EPS provided a statement and offered to provide further details Monday.

"Prior to publication, the EPS Know Your Rights campaign was thoroughly reviewed and scrutinized by lawyers with the EPS Legal and Regulatory Services Division, and the organization is confident and comfortable with the language presented," wrote EPS spokesperson Carolin Maran in an email.

EPS notes that the information is not a complete description of someone's rights.

"This information does not replace the advice of a lawyer, who can give you advice specific to you and your situation," the EPS website states. "You should consult a lawyer for advice on your situation.

"If you are arrested, a police officer will read you your rights and give you a toll-free number for free legal advice as well as other resources you might find helpful."

The campaign has reached hundreds of thousands of people, Insp. Mitch Flaman, with the Equity, Inclusion and Human Rights Branch, told the police commission at a meeting on Thursday.

The information goes out in a number of ways including social media, digital ads and bus shelter posters. A swipe of the QR code on a pocket card takes users to information about their rights, as well as resources such as Legal Aid and Student Legal Services.

Work is being done to translate the campaign literature into 15 languages including French, Vietnamese, Punjabi and Swahili.

Flaman said the initiative is largely in compliance with provincial requirements around street checks, but the work started prior to that.

"Ultimately we're aiming to foster a cooperative relationship between police officers and the members of the community that they are serving," Flaman said.

The EPS document also states that a person "can generally say, 'No', when police ask to search your belongings unless you are under arrest or being detained with safety concerns."

Dick advised people who find themselves in those circumstances not to obstruct an officer but added "you do not have to give consent to any search of your person."