Edmonton police release pictures of vehicle believed to be involved in 2018 homicide

Edmonton police have released photos of a vehicle that they believe was involved in an unsolved 2018 homicide.

Ahmed Azmi Ahmed, 39, was shot just after 9:20 a.m. on October 23, 2018, at Aftermath Autohaus, located near 97th Street and 105A Avenue.

In a Wednesday news release, the Edmonton Police Service said the suspect may have been driving a white 2017 or 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, which was bearing a stolen licence plate at the time.

"We're hopeful someone out there will recognize this vehicle, which may help us find the person responsible for Mr. Ahmed's tragic and untimely death," Det. Gregg Scott, with the EPS homicide section, said in the release.

"Mr. Ahmed's death has been a traumatizing experience for his family and friends, so we're hoping we can help ease their emotional pain with the arrest of a suspect."

Surveillance footage showed the vehicle was in the area around the time of the October 23, 2018, incident. (Submitted by Edmonton Police)

According to business registration lists, Ahmed was the owner of the auto body shop. Investigators at the time said Ahmed was working inside the business when he was shot.