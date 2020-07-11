Edmonton police release nightclub shooting footage to identify suspects

Edmonton police have released footage of a shooting at a downtown night club in an effort to find witnesses and identify suspects.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot at the Star Night Club on 109th Street in the early hours of July 5.

Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding at about 3:15 a.m. that day, and found a wounded man inside. The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the news release, police determined a shooting had happened at Star Night Club at 10586 109 Street. When officers arrived at the club, they found blood inside the lounge. Police said several people were "unco-operative" with investigators and left the scene.

Police have released CCTV footage to try to determine the suspects in the video.

"Investigators are specifically interested in identifying the males with firearms and would like to speak with anyone who was present at the time of the shooting," police said in the news release.