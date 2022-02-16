Edmonton police readying for another anti-restriction protest this weekend

Police are expecting yet another demonstration after convoys of trucks descended on downtown Edmonton to protest COVID-19 measures on the previous three weekends.

"We're definitely preparing for another event this weekend based on what we're hearing," Edmonton Police Service Supt. Dean Hilton of the operational support division said during a news conference Wednesday.

Police continue to review intelligence and will evaluate enforcement options, Hilton said.

Canadian flags and signs decrying vaccines, public health measures and the prime minister have been a common sight around the Alberta Legislature for the past three weekends.

Police Chief Dale McFee said the police response has helped ensure the situation has not become as dire as other protests across the country.

"We are committed to keeping people safe and maintaining peace in our city," he said.

Noise violations

A temporary injunction granted to the City of Edmonton, prohibiting the frequent honking of horns, was largely ignored during last weekend's demonstration.

Police said they issued 10 tickets and were mailing out 60 more. Nine of the tickets were for noise violations.

McFee said he appreciates that residents are frustrated but said officers have done everything they can to prevent serious incidents and protect the safety of citizens.

"We have as many eyes and ears going as we can," he said. "But to think that we're going to focus on tickets alone, I don't think that is being upfront with the public."

The chief said tensions are "being fuelled by many on both sides of this equation. And that's why I'm asking for some calm from all leadership, all forms of politics, all forms of community leaders. We don't want people getting hurt."

Counter-protest response

On Saturday, a counter-protest blocked River Valley Road to prevent another contingent of trucks from joining the main protest., The counter-protest ended within about 30 minutes after police got involved.

The police response has been criticized on social media.

On Wednesday, Hilton said pedestrians blocking roadways created a safety concern, and the primary reason they were removed was to end the traffic obstruction.

He said police actions were also based on information that another protest group was possibly travelling to confront the counter-protest.

On Monday, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he worried for the safety of counter-protesters, especially after weapons were seized and arrests made at the Coutts blockade in southern Alberta.

"That's why we are encouraging that [residents] let the law enforcement deal with these issues and please do not get involved in any way in counter protests," Sohi said.