Edmonton police arrest man wanted for firing at Mounties in July

A man, who was wanted after allegedly firing gunshots toward RCMP officers in Valleyview, Alta., last summer, was arrested in Edmonton Thursday night after local police responded to a weapons complaint.

Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Edmonton police officers responded to a weapons complaint at a home on Lakeview Road, in the city's west end, police said in a news release Friday.

Officers quickly identified the suspect and found out he had warrants for a criminal flight and shooting offence in Valleyview — about 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton — that occurred in July, police said.

The suspect, a 39-year-old man, left the Lakeview Road home in a vehicle, police said. But the police helicopter found the suspect vehicle at a home near 116th Avenue and 124th Street, in the Inglewood area, police said.

Members of the force's targeted response to auto-theft prevention (TRAP) team converged on the home and saw the man leave in a different vehicle as a passenger, police said.

Members from the tactical team also responded to the area. They conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested the suspect without incident, police said.

Officers found two imitation firearms in the stolen vehicle during the investigation, they added.

The 39-year-old man is charged with five counts of breach of conditions, and one count each of possession of stolen property under $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.