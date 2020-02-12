3 suspects charged after RCMP vehicle rammed during police pursuit

Three people are facing charges after a stolen truck which was pursued by police from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton on Monday afternoon rammed an RCMP vehicle and collided with two other drivers at a busy intersection.

Officers located the stolen truck in the Wetaskiwin area shortly before 1 p.m. and followed it into the Leduc area where it stopped at a gas station, RCMP said in a news release.

Police were attempting to stop the vehicle when the driver rammed an RCMP vehicle and drove away, RCMP said Wednesday.

Officers were able to arrest a woman at the gas station.

RCMP Air Services along with Mounties from the Maskwacis and Leduc detachments tracked the vehicle as it travelled another 30 kilometres into the Edmonton area.

Around 2:00 p.m. the stolen truck reached the city and Edmonton police began assisting in the pursuit.

Soon after, the stolen truck reached the Strathcona neighbourhood where it was involved in a collision at the intersection of 99th Street and 82nd Avenue.

"The suspect vehicle was being driven erratically throughout Edmonton before becoming involved in a collision with two civilian vehicles," RCMP said.

A woman who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The two occupants of the suspect vehicle attempted to flee on foot, but were arrested by police.

The three suspects face numerous charges including assaulting a police officer, flight from police, dangrous driving, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.