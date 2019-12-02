Police investigate pedestrian collision on 107th Avenue

Police are investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in central Edmonton.

Westbound lanes of 107th Avenue are closed at 127th Street, police said in a news release issued shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

All westbound traffic is being rerouted north onto 127th Street, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

A heavy police presence could be seen near a marked crosswalk on 107th Avenue.

Police are expected to release additional details on the collision later today.