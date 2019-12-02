Skip to Main Content
Police investigate pedestrian collision on 107th Avenue
Edmonton

Police are investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in central Edmonton.

Drivers asked to avoid the area of 107th Avenue, 127th Street

CBC News ·
A vehicle and pedestrian collision resulted in the closure of 107th Avenue at 127th Street in Edmonton Monday morning. (Dave Bajer/CBC)

Westbound lanes of 107th Avenue are closed at 127th Street, police said in a news release issued shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. 

All westbound traffic is being rerouted north onto 127th Street, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until further notice. 

A heavy police presence could be seen near a marked crosswalk on 107th Avenue. 

Police are expected to release additional details on the collision later today. 

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 107th Avenue and 127th Street. (Ann Sullivan/CBC)
