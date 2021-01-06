Driver charged after two Edmonton police officers hit by car

A 34-year-old man has been charged with resisting arrest, criminal flight from police and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon after two Edmonton police officers were hurt during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. officers began chasing a car that was travelling at high speeds in the downtown area, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers caught up to the Chrysler 300, which eventually pulled over near 50th Street and Whitemud Drive.

When the driver refused to identify himself, officers tried to arrest him, but the man fled the scene, striking both officers with the car. The officers' injuries were non-life-threatening, the release said.

The car was followed to a home near 41st Street and 33A Avenue where the driver ran inside.

Officers entered the home and arrested the man.

Police say more charges may be pending.

In Calgary on New Year's Eve, a veteran city police officer was killed during a traffic stop.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after a fleeing SUV dragged the officer 400 metres before he was flung into oncoming traffic.

Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder.