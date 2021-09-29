Edmonton police officer fired for sexually assaulting female constable in 2019

A seven-year member of the Edmonton Police Service was fired earlier this year for sexually assaulting a female officer in 2019.

According to an Edmonton police disciplinary hearing written decision released Wednesday, the assault took place in Canmore Alta., in January 2019 during a ski trip taken by Const. Stephen Fossen and five other Edmonton police officers.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigated the incident and Fossen was criminally charged five months later in June with one count of sexual assault. The charge was withdrawn when the victim refused to testify against him.

Fossen remained suspended without pay until the disciplinary hearing decision was issued.

He was fired on April 7, 2022, following the hearing, but the written decision was issued on Wednesday after CBC News fought for months to obtain the document.

The 22-page decision written by retired RCMP Chief Supt. Fred Kamins has been redacted to uphold the publication ban protecting the victim's identity.

According to the decision, it was the second time Fossen and his fellow officers went to the mountains for an off-duty ski trip. Spouses and partners were not invited.

"They brought along the "booze bag" and an alcohol screening device," Kamins noted in the decision. "All six were drinking and alcohol screening device readings varied from 80 to 120 milligrams per cent."

Fossen's lawyer, Robert Hladun, told the hearing that his client's roommate snored, so Fossen, dressed in sweat pants and a hoodie, took his pillow and blanket and went to a downstairs room in the condominium to sleep on a chair.

Kamins found that the victim more or less invited Fossen to share her bed.

She testified that she told him, "Lay here, go elsewhere, whatever, I am going to sleep."

She was under the covers and he laid down on top of the bed covers beside her.

"The victim awoke to find Constable Fossen's arm over top of her and his hand touching her genitals," Kamins wrote.

"The victim removed the arm, lay there processing what was happening and left the room without speaking."

Kamins found that Fossen committed sexual assault. He called it "egregious misconduct."

Kamins also determined that Fossen, who had more seniority than any of the other officers on the ski trip, was in a position of authority.

"She was unconcerned with sharing the bed under the circumstances because it was with a trusted colleague," Kamins wrote.

"Unfortunately, that trust was misplaced and the sexual assault took place … she was not violated by a stranger … it was her trusted co-worker, friend and mentor."

Chief wanted Fossen fired

The disciplinary hearing was told that after the sexual assault occurred, Fossen sent the victim a text message saying, "Sorry for drunk Fozzie."

Sorry for drunk Fozzie - Text written by Const. Stephen Fossen

In a victim impact statement delivered at the hearing, she said that other than the text message, she had not seen Fossen accept responsibility for his actions or express any remorse.

While she remained on the job, she expressed anxiety about running into Fossen in a public place.

The lawyer representing Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee, Teresa Magee, told the hearing that the chief wanted Fossen fired. She submitted that Fossen's misconduct was so egregious that public trust in the police service would be undermined if he was allowed to remain on the force.

Hladun described the dismissal as "ridiculous." He noted that his client had already paid a $200,000 financial penalty by being suspended without pay for three years.

Hladun argued that Fossen had no previous disciplinary record and was well-liked and respected by his colleagues "as a sought-after patrol partner."

He suggested that the police service should consider developing a policy that would prohibit off-duty social gatherings that include excessive drinking.

Kamins rejected that suggestion.

"I do not believe Constable Fossen is fit to hold office and remain a police officer with the Edmonton Police Service," Kamins wrote.

"Misconduct cannot be swept aside or hidden.

"That is the very reason for this hearing … to satisfy the public interest in a fair, reasonable and transparent manner."