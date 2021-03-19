Edmonton police officer facing assault, firearm charges

An Edmonton constable has been relieved from duty without pay after facing multiple charges including assault.

Const. Hunter Robinz, a six-year member of the Edmonton Police Service (EPS), faces multiple charges that stem from an off-duty incident in Stony Plain, police said in a statement on Friday.

EPS said the incident happened a week earlier on March 12.

EPS said Robinz was charged the next day with assault, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized and possession of a prohibited device.

While Robinz is suspended without pay, he currently remains employed by EPS.

The investigation and arrest were completed by the Parkland RCMP.

Police said the constable was working in a non-operational role. After court proceedings occur, the EPS Professional Standards Branch will investigate the incident, police said.