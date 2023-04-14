Edmonton police officer convicted of sexual assault argues for no criminal record

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of alleged sexual violence.

An Edmonton police officer says reporting a fellow officer for sexual assault was "mortifying and intrusive" and that she felt largely unsupported by her employer until there was a conviction in the case.

The officer, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, delivered a victim impact statement today in the Alberta Court of Justice.

Court heard sentencing arguments for Const. Samuel Sanson, 40, who was convicted of one count of sexual assault in October.

Justice Robert Shaigec found Sanson groped the female officer in the gym at EPS headquarters on Jan. 20, 2021.

At the time of assault, Sanson was on leave from work following a post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) diagnosis. However, he had been given permission to continue working out at headquarters.

In her victim impact statement, the female officer told the court that the assault upended her life and career – and that she had little support from the police service until after Sanson was found guilty.

"The lack of tangible support left me feeling cornered," she said, explaining that she'd lost faith in EPS as an organization and that her career that she was once so passionate about had been derailed.

She said she has continually second-guessed herself about whether coming forward was the right thing to do after learning she would be "hardpressed" to find someone to advocate for her.

"My experience should have been enough," she said."My confidence has been rattled and I am left picking up the pieces."

Crown prosecutor Vicki Faulkner argued that assaulting another officer should be considered an aggravating circumstance, particularly because Sanson had been a mentor to the younger officer.

"She lost her ability to feel confident – didn't feel safe at work, didn't feel supported in coming forward," Faulkner said. "There is a stigma attached in reporting another officer."

She also said that while Sanson does not have a criminal record, in February 2022 he pleaded guilty to breaching an emergency protection order that his ex wife had in August 2021.

She said that shows a "clear lack of remorse" and a lack of understanding about what it means to violate a woman's boundaries.

She said that the assault cannot be characterized as "fleeting" or a brief lapse in judgment.

Faulkner urged Shaigec to sentence Sanson to 30 to 90 days of jail time, and to a year of probation, with orders to complete community service, provide a DNA sample and to be added to the national sex offender database for 10 years.

Lawyer argues Sanson's mental health is relevant

Sanson's defence lawyer Robert Hladun urged Shaigec to sentence his client to a conditional discharge and one year of probation.

A discharge would mean that if Sanson follows all the conditions set by the judge, he would not have a criminal conviction on his record.

He acknowledged that there are aggravating factors in the case, but disagreed with Faulkner's characterization of the assault.

"My argument to you is it was impulsive, it was unexpected, it wasn't calculated," he said.

Hladun said his client is living with PTSD as a result of accumulated traumas experienced while working as a police officer, and that he has sought counselling and treatment.

He said a conditional discharge should be considered because his client still has shared custody of his children, he is still dealing with the negative effects of PTSD and he is continuing to pursue mental health treatment.

"His mental health and all the rest of that is relevant," he said.

Shaigec will deliver his decision on May 5.

A spokesperson for EPS said Friday that Sanson remains employed with the service, but that he is currently suspended without pay.