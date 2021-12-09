Edmonton police officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust

An Edmonton police officer has been charged with sexual assault after a two-year investigation into his actions revealed a pattern of behaviour toward women that breached standards for police responsibility and conduct.

Const. Hunter Robinz was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of unauthorized use of a computer database and two separate counts of breach of trust.

The charges were laid by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT), which began investigating a sexual assault accusation against Robinz on Aug. 9, 2019.

ASIRT alleges that on June 29, 2019, Robinz was on duty when he went in uniform to the home of a 24-year-old woman he had met on an earlier service call.

A sexual assault then took place at the home, ASIRT said in a news release Thursday.

"During the course of that investigation, evidence was obtained that reflected possible involvement in other matters that might warrant their own investigation," the release said.

'Pattern of behaviour'

The evidence suggested that between March 2017 and June 2019, Robinz "engaged in a pattern of behaviour involving his on-duty contact with women that breached the standard of responsibility and conduct required as a police officer ... thereby committing a breach of trust," ASIRT said in the news release.

"Considerable trust is placed in police officers who often encounter individuals in times of crisis or vulnerability."

The investigation uncovered evidence that between September 2018 and July 2019, Robinz accessed secure databases for names and addresses of people for personal reasons unrelated to his duties, thereby committing the offences of unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust.

Robinz was released on conditions after he was arrested and charged. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Edmonton on Jan. 25.

Robinz, a six-year member of the Edmonton Police Service, is also facing charges in a separate matter — an off-duty incident that took place in Stony Plain, west of the city, on March 12 of this year.

He was charged by Parkland RCMP on March 13 with assault, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized,and possession of a prohibited device.

After he was charged, he was suspended without pay.

ASIRT investigates incidents involving law enforcement that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.