Edmonton police officer charged with perjury after testifying in criminal trial

A veteran Edmonton police officer has been charged with perjury after being acquitted of forgery for altering traffic tickets.

Const. Lauren Skibinsky has been relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome of the perjury proceedings, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday.

Skibinsky, who has been with the police service for 18 years, had faced three criminal charges in connection to a May 2017 incident involving altered traffic tickets.

In October 2017, the EPS professional standards branch received a complaint alleging Skibinsky had altered traffic tickets after they had been issued.

The court dates had been changed after the tickets had been submitted to the courthouse for processing. A formal internal investigation was launched in November 2017.

Skibinsky had been placed in a non-frontline position with the service at the outset of the initial investigation, police said. Criminal charges were later laid against the constable.

In January of this year, Skibinsky testified at his trial. He was found not guilty of the charges, which included forgery.

'Allegedly untruthful' in court

After the trial, the EPS professional standards branch started an internal investigation, following normal protocol.

"During the internal investigation, it was discovered the officer was allegedly untruthful in court while providing testimony under oath," police said in Friday's release.

In June, EPS referred the case to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service in Calgary to determine if criminal charges were warranted. Early this month, prosecutors recommended Skibinsky be charged with perjury.

Edmonton police said they would not comment further as the matter is before the courts.