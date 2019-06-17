Skip to Main Content
Edmonton officer faces criminal charges for correcting dates on traffic tickets
A veteran Edmonton police constable has been charged with obstruction of justice, forgery and misconduct.

The officer, a 15-year member of the Edmonton Police Service, allegedly wrote the wrong date on multiple traffic tickets, then corrected his mistake after the tickets had been issued, police said Monday in a news release.

The constable has since been reassigned to an administrative position while the case is before the courts.

