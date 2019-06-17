Edmonton officer faces criminal charges for correcting dates on traffic tickets
A veteran Edmonton police constable has been charged with obstruction of justice, forgery and misconduct.
Constable issued tickets with wrong date before correcting his error after the fact, police say
The officer, a 15-year member of the Edmonton Police Service, allegedly wrote the wrong date on multiple traffic tickets, then corrected his mistake after the tickets had been issued, police said Monday in a news release.
The constable has since been reassigned to an administrative position while the case is before the courts.