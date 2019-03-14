Be cautious about details included in family obituaries, Edmonton police warn

Grandma just died and her family wants a nice tribute in the form of a fulsome and heartfelt obituary.

But Edmonton police are warning people to be cautious about just how much information they include.

In one recent example, police say a suspect allegedly used obituary information to commit more than 110 instances of fraud since July 2018.

"It's an awful thing to have to think about when your loved one has just passed away," Det. Liam Watson said Thursday in a news release. "But unfortunately, information like a birth date or details about an employer may be all a criminal needs to steal your family member's identity."

Criminals can use information provided in public obituaries to contact former employers, for example, or utility providers. If they can find personal details about the deceased they can use the information to commit identity fraud, police said.

The Edmonton Police Service is encouraging families to take proactive steps when a loved one dies. When posting an obituary, do not use the day and month of birth of the deceased. Try not to include information on employment history, or home address.

If acting as an executor for an estate:

Alert credit bureaus at the earliest opportunity, so a flag can be placed on the deceased's profile.

Alert Canada Revenue Agency and Service Canada, so a flag can be placed on the deceased's social insurance number and CRA account.

Inform financial institutions used by the deceased, as well as utility providers, including cellphone provider.

Monitor bank and utility account activity until they are closed.

You may be asked to provide a copy of the death certificate and a copy of the will identifying the executor to complete the above steps.

In 2018, there were three other investigations related to information taken from obituaries, police said. The deceased's identities were fraudulently used in the following ways:

A condo was rented using the deceased's name. The suite was then abandoned, and the rent left unpaid.

The deceased's identity was used to sell a vehicle, open a telephone account and obtain a rental vehicle.

The deceased's vehicle, containing a wallet with a driver's license, Alberta health card, SIN card, debit card, and two cellphones, was stolen.

Those responsible were identified and charged with fraud and identity theft.

Police say obituary information is also used to commit other scams: