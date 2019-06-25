Edmonton police, nurses team up to discourage teens from vaping

Police office and nursing students are teaming up to encourage Edmonton students to put down their vaping devices, or hopefully never pick them up in the first place.

"We're seeing a dramatic increase in vaping among teens in junior high and high school, even pre-teens in elementary school are trying out their older siblings' vapes," said Const. Joshua Maeda, EPS school resource officer for M.E. LaZerte High School, in a news release.

"It's very disruptive to the school environment. I've seen numerous students get caught and suspended for vaping in school, and this year I've seized close to 50 vaping devices with vape juice totalling over $1,500."

While it's illegal in Alberta to sell vaping products to minors, police say most underage users report buying their products from vape shops or convenience stores.

EPS is a planning a summer blitz of vape retailers to speak to owners and check for compliance to regulations.

Meanwhile, nursing students from the University of Alberta will visit Edmonton schools this fall to educate teens on the health risks of vaping.

"The main reason teens start to vape is because of the flavoured nicotine, which not only tastes good, but gives them a head rush that feels good," said Nancy Barnes, a lecturer with U of A's faculty of nursing.

"But the effects of nicotine and vaping are toxic to a developing brain and body, so we have to take action before the nicotine addiction kicks in."

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal found a 74-per-cent increase in vaping among youth aged 16 to 19 in Canada from 2017 to 2018.