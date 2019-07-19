Roof leaks put new Edmonton police campus year behind schedule

Edmonton's new police station and operations facility won't open as scheduled this year, after engineers discovered leaks in the roof, city officials said Friday.

Construction on the $107-million Edmonton Police Service Northwest Campus started in 2016 is complete but "issues" with the roof were discovered toward the end of construction, the city said in a news release.

The building had been slated to go into service early this year, but is now forecast to be open in the first half of 2020, pending results of an investigation that is underway.

"The investigation will determine the path forward and a timeline for the roof remediation," the city said.

The city is currently investigating to determine the cause of the problem. The roof measures nearly three acres in size.

The project is on budget, the city said.

Teeple Architects, the company that designed the Stanley A. Milner library, designed the campus building.

It has five parts, serving as the new Northwest Division Station, an arrest-processing facility, information management and approval centre, a recruit centre and vehicle maintenance area.

The building, approved in 2012, is designed to meet LEED Silver requirements. The city has managed its design and construction.

The building is in Ward 3, represented by Coun. Jon Dziadyk.

Dziadyk declined comment Friday, saying he didn't have anything extra to add.

Friday's announcement marked the second time this week the city has revealed a delay in a major project because of construction problems.

Thursday, the city said the pool and fountain in front of city hall, scheduled to open by the end of the summer, is now projected to open in October.