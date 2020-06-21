Edmonton constable tells disciplinary hearing he used 'appropriate' force to subdue suspect

A veteran Edmonton police officer denies shouting racial slurs and repeatedly punching a suspect in March 2015.

At a police disciplinary hearing Tuesday, Const. Nathan Downing said the force he used was necessary to subdue Nasser El Hallak during his arrest.

El Hallak accuses Downing of calling him a f--king n--ger and a f--king Muslim, and fracturing his orbital bone by repeatedly punching him in the head and face.

But Downing said he tackled El Hallak and delivered one closed-fist punch to the right side of his head. Downing said he never used racial slurs or threatened to shoot or Taser El Hallak, as alleged.

"I didn't strike him multiple times," Downing testified. "It was just one strike to subdue him on the ground and there was no additional force in the back of the police car."

For the second time in his 11-year career, Downing is fighting a charge of unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority under the Police Act. He was previously found guilty in an unrelated arrest in 2013.

In this case, he faces six charges, including include discreditable conduct and deceit.

His co-accused, Const. Nicholas Talvio, was then a rookie. He was partnered with Downing that night, and also faces charges of discreditable conduct, deceit and neglect of duty. He's accused of failing to intervene in the alleged assault and deliberately leaving it out of his notes and reports — which he denies.

At the hearing on Monday, Talvio also refuted allegations that Downing punched El Hallak numerous times.

"That did not happen. Had he been hit many times I would have been able to observe it," Talvio said.

Appropriate force, says constable

Downing, 32, began his testimony Tuesday by recounting El Hallak's arrest just after 4 a.m. on March 25, 2015, in northeast Edmonton.

He said he noticed a dirty white pickup truck being driven erratically by a man. But a licence plate query showed the owner was a woman.

Downing said he activated the police vehicle's emergency lights but the driver accelerated, quickly turned and drove into a housing complex and into a parking stall.

The man got out and ran, Downing said.

"I said, 'Stop police,' immediately when I exited the police vehicle, and he started to run away," recalled Downing, who said he chased the man around the back of a building.

"I yelled at him again to stop and that he was under arrest for obstruction."

Downing said he tackled El Hallak and subdued him with one punch. Either could have been a factor in El Hallak's facial fracture but "the force was appropriate" to subdue him, Downing said.

Back at the police vehicle, Downing said he and Talvio put a spit mask on El Hallak after he was told to spit blood outside but continued spitting inside the vehicle.

Both officers testified they smelled alcohol on El Hallak but he refused a breathalyzer. El Hallak has said the officer refused his offers to provide a breath sample.

El Hallak was charged with impaired driving, refusing a breathalyzer and obstructing a police officer. Those charges were later withdrawn.

On Monday, Talvio said he did not hear Downing use a racial slur. He said Downing did say something like "You should go back to your country," on the drive to the police station after El Hallak made a comment about police in his home country. Downing denied making the comment.

'Clearly remember his glasses'

A line of questioning by Mike Danyluik, counsel for Downing, about when Downing started wearing glasses seemed to put previous witness testimony into question.

In May 2019, neighbour Crystal Fox testified that she saw Downing repeatedly punch El Hallak while he was seated in the back of a police vehicle and Talvio stood watch.

Under cross-examination by Danyluik, Fox said she knew it was Downing because "I clearly remember his glasses."

On Tuesday, Downing testified that he started wearing glasses roughly nine months after the arrest in January 2016.

Downing was transferred to non-patrol duties in May 2020, more than a year after advocates called for him to be removed from the frontline. Those calls grew louder after Downing arrested and charged Fox a week before she was scheduled to testify. Her charge was withdrawn in February.

An internal investigation cleared Downing but he was later removed from patrol due to an organizational shuffle, police have said.

A decision is not expected until after March once written arguments are submitted.