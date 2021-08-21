Edmonton police search for man, 28, who was last seen a week ago

Police are searching for a man who was last seen at his residence near Edmonton's Westmount neighbourhood a week ago.

Christopher Dafoe, 28, has been missing since Aug. 14. He was last seen at his residence near 110th Avenue and 124th Street in Edmonton, police say.

Dafoe's disappearance is out of character for him. He does not own a vehicle, often travelling via bus or skateboard, and he has friends in Vancouver, police say.

There are no signs of foul play at this time, they added.

Dafoe is about six-feet-one, with a slim build and red hair. He has a piercing on his right eyebrow.

His family is concerned for his safety. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567, or #377 on a mobile phone.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.