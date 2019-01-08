Edmonton police crack case of the dummy in the dumpster

Turns out the body in the dumpster wasn't a man — but a mannequin.

Edmonton police got a tip Monday morning from a caller who had spotted what looked like human remains in an alley dumpster in the Queen Alexandra neighbourhood.

Several police cruisers were dispatched to the scene. Inside the dumpster, officers could see what appeared to be a foot sticking out of a blanket, said Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison.

A section of the alley near University Avenue and 108th Street was blocked off with yellow crime-scene tape. Homicide detectives were called out. And later the forensics unit.

Some officers began doing "door to doors" to ask neighbours if they'd seen anything, Pattison said.

In the end, it turned out to be a false alarm.

"It appears to be some sort of mannequin that has been burned, was wrapped in a blanket with the foot exposed, which led people to call police," Pattison said.

"Thankfully, we don't have human remains in there. But it certainly tied up EPS resources for a while."