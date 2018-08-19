Skip to Main Content
Man shot, killed by Edmonton police officer Saturday night

Man shot, killed by Edmonton police officer Saturday night

A man was shot and killed by Edmonton police Saturday night after officers were called to investigate a two-vehicle collision just north of the Yellowhead Trail.

Police say an "incident occurred" between officers and the driver of a stolen vehicle

CBC News ·
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating. (ASIRT)

A man was shot and killed by Edmonton police Saturday night after officers were called to investigate a two-vehicle collision just north of the Yellowhead Trail.

The incident happened in the area of 66th Street and 123rd Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. when police were called to the collision, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Sunday morning.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision was determined to have been stolen.

When police approached the stolen vehicle, an "incident occurred" between the male driver of the vehicle and the officers, police said. One of the officers then fired their weapon.

The driver of the vehicle was killed. A male passenger was not injured and was taken into custody.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not injured, and no police officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has now taken over the investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us