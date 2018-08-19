Man shot, killed by Edmonton police officer Saturday night

A man was shot and killed by Edmonton police Saturday night after officers were called to investigate a two-vehicle collision just north of the Yellowhead Trail.

The incident happened in the area of 66th Street and 123rd Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. when police were called to the collision, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Sunday morning.

One of the vehicles involved in the collision was determined to have been stolen.

When police approached the stolen vehicle, an "incident occurred" between the male driver of the vehicle and the officers, police said. One of the officers then fired their weapon.

The driver of the vehicle was killed. A male passenger was not injured and was taken into custody.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not injured, and no police officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has now taken over the investigation.