Alberta's police watchdog to investigate fatal shooting in central Edmonton

Alberta's policing watchdog has been directed to investigate after a man was fatally shot by officers in central Edmonton Friday morning.

The suspect was shot near the LRT tracks along 95th Street near 105th Avenue following a confrontation with officers, police said in a news release.

The man was seen by officers around 6:30 a.m. in the area of 103A Avenue and 96th Street, carrying what appeared to be a firearm.

A tactical team and a canine unit were called in to contain the area as officers continued to monitor the suspect, the release said.

The man fled toward the LRT tracks where a confrontation occurred and police opened fire.

The suspect was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries later Friday morning, the release said. No officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate, police said.

ASIRT investigates events where serious injury or death may have been caused by police or allegations of police misconduct.

In a social media post, Edmonton Transit Service said trains were not operating through Churchill Station due to a police investigation.

The post said ETS is offering replacement bus service between Churchill and Stadium stations on the Capital Line.