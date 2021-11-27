Man, 28, dies from injuries sustained in vehicle collision with Edmonton LRT train, police say

A man who was severely injured after his vehicle crashed with an Edmonton LRT train earlier this week has died from his injuries, police say.

Shortly after 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, a red Hyundai Santa Fe struck the warning arm of the LRT crossing on 125th Avenue, west of 66th Street, and proceeded through the warning lights onto the railway tracks. The SUV was struck by the northbound train, police say.

Paramedics treated the man's injuries and sent him to hospital.

The man, 28, died from his injuries Friday, police say.

The Edmonton Police Services' major collision investigations section is investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the Santa Fe immediately before the collision is asked to call police at 780-423-4567, or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.