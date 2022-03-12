1 dead, 6 injured after shooting outside Edmonton lounge: police

A man is dead and several other people were injured after a shooting outside an Edmonton lounge early Saturday morning, police say.

Around 2:45 a.m., Edmonton police responded to a report about shots fired at a lounge near the intersection of 124th Street and 118th Avenue, near Inglewood.

Two women and four men were found shot outside the establishment; paramedics treated them and sent them to hospital with "various injuries," police say.

A fifth injured man got to a hospital on their own, they added.

One of the men has died from their injuries; four of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while two others are still in hospital in serious condition, police say.

The homicide section has taken over the investigation.

Both traffic lanes on 118th Avenue, from 124th to 127th streets, were blocked off before 5 a.m. Saturday morning so police could investigate the scene.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a>: 118 Avenue is closed in both directions from 124 Street to 127 Street while police investigate an incident in the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> motorists are advised to seek alternate routes. —@edmontonpolice

Just before 3 p.m., a police spokesperson told CBC News that the section of road remains closed and will likely remain so for "several more" hours.

A vehicle that police believe was involved in the shooting was found at 79th Street and Schonsee Way in Edmonton's Lake District, in the northern part of the city.

Police are asking residents in the area to review any dash cam or security footage for suspicious activity captured early Saturday morning.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also by submitted to Crime Stoppers online, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.