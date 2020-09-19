Edmonton police lay first-degree murder charge in northeast homicide case

Edmonton police have arrested a 32-year-old in connection with the death of Tyler Lines, according to a police news release.

Lines, 38, was found injured by passersby in the area of 119 Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive at around 6 a.m. on July 25. Hospital staff contacted police the next day, and an investigation determined he had been assaulted.

As his condition continued to deteriorate, homicide detectives became involved in the investigation. On Aug. 5, Hines died of his injuries.

On Aug. 7, 2020, an autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt force head trauma.

Police said Saturday that Riad El-mir has been arrested charged with first-degree murder, resisting arrest, and breaching a conditional order.

Investigators are still seeking information about four other people in connection to the death: three men and a woman.