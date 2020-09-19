Edmonton police lay first-degree murder charge in northeast homicide

Edmonton police have charged a 32-year-old man with first-degree murder in the August death of another man.

Tyler Lines, 38, was found injured by passersby in the area of 119th Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive at around 6 a.m. on July 25.

Lines was taken to hospital by EMS. Hospital staff contacted police the next day, and an investigation determined he had been assaulted.

As his condition continued to deteriorate, homicide detectives became involved in the investigation. On Aug. 5, Lines died of his injuries.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was blunt-force head trauma.

Police said Saturday that Riad El-mir has been arrested charged with first-degree murder, resisting arrest, and breaching a conditional order.

Investigators are still seeking information about four other people in connection to the death: three men and a woman.