Edmonton police lay charges in deaths of constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan

The Edmonton Police Service has laid charges in the deaths of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan, who were gunned down in March while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex in the city's northwest.

Details of the charges are expected to be made public at a news conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT today.

The speakers will be acting deputy chief Nicole Chapdelaine, of the EPS investigative and support services bureau, and Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart, from the guns and gangs section.

Jordan, 35, and Ryan, 30, were killed by a 16-year-old boy in what police called an "ambush" after they were called after midnight on March 16 to the Baywood Park Apartments complex near 114th Avenue and 132nd Street.

The boy also shot and injured his 55-year-old mother before using the gun to kill himself.

The suspect had no prior criminal record, but police had been called to the home before, including for a previous mental-health complaint, police said.

The 16-year-old is also believed to be responsible for shooting a Pizza Hut employee four days earlier.

On March 12, a 55-year-old man working at a Pizza Hut near the apartment complex was left with serious injuries after being shot by an assailant.

Police said a bullet casing from the restaurant scene was a forensic match to the firearm recovered at the scene of the officers' fatal shootings.