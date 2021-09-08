Edmonton police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in stabbing death at Mill Woods Park

A 19-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another young man at Mill Woods Park.

The body of Jordan Dawson, also 19, had been found Aug. 28 at about 6 p.m. in the park near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue.

An autopsy later confirmed he died of a stab wound and police issued a plea for information about Dawson's whereabouts earlier that day.

In a Wednesday news release, Edmonton police said they arrested a man at his home and have charged him with second-degree murder.